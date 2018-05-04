The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Thursday that it has expelled actor Bill Cosby and film director Roman Polanski from its membership in light of the sexual assault cases against both men.

Cosby and Polanski are the first known members expelled for violating a code of conduct that the Academy adopted in December after several women accused the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of decades-long sexual misconduct, sparking the #MeToo social movement.

Weinstein was expelled in October by the Academy, following the accusations.

Before Weinstein, Actor Carmine Caridi was expelled in 2004 for distributing copies of films that are sent to academy members.

TRT World spoke to journalist Mary MacCarthy, who brings more from Los Angeles.

The Academy's board of governors met on Tuesday night and voted to strip both men of membership "in accordance with the organisation's Standards of Conduct," said a statement from the body, which hands out the Oscars.

"The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy's values of respect for human dignity," it added.

Cosby's wife slams prosecutor

Cosby, once the darling of American television, has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women.

A 12-member Pennsylvania jury found the 80-year-old comedian guilty on three counts of sexual assault on April 26 for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

The wife of Bill Cosby on Thursday slammed as "mob justice" her husband's conviction by a US jury of sexual assault, attacking the media, prosecutors and his accuser in a tirade-laden statement.

"This is mob justice, not real justice," said Camille Cosby, who has been married to the disgraced megastar for more than half a century.