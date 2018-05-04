WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas re-elected as PLO chief
Abbas’s expected reappointment came at the end of a four-day meeting by the Palestinian National Council (PNC) in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas re-elected as PLO chief
President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, center, opened a rare gathering of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s legislative body in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on April 30, 2018. / AFP
May 4, 2018

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was re-elected as chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's (PLO) Executive Committee on Friday, as the veteran leader sought to renew his legitimacy while installing loyalists who he hopes will eventually continue his legacy.

The expected reappointment came at the end of a four-day meeting by the Palestinian National Council (PNC) in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. 

The PNC chose a new Executive Committee, the most senior body of the PLO.

"Members of the PLO Executive Committee consulted among themselves and decided to elect brother Abu Mazen (Abbas) as the chairman of the Executive Committee," said Azzam Al-Ahmad, a staunch ally of Abbas who was among nine new people elected to the 15-member committee.

The PNC was convened by Abbas in part to forge a strategy in response to US President Donald Trump's decisions to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and to move the US embassy to the city.

The new Executive Committee was not elected but were chosen by consultation with the PLO factions who took part.

Recommended

Abbas, 82, is thought to have achieved most of his goals at the meeting, including the removal from the committee of some of his rivals, including Yasser Abed Rabbo and former Palestinian Authority prime minister and negotiator Ahmed Qurei.

Abbas welcomes Hamas

Abbas left the door open for other factions who boycotted the session, such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, to win one of three seats that have yet to be filled.

He also said that Hamas was welcome to come on board "if it accepted the national unity and if it accepted the PLO."

Hamas and Islamic Jihad boycotted the meeting, along with some PLO factions.

Some did not want to attend an event held in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and others wanted the meeting postponed to allow for greater consultation and more time for reconciliation between the two main rival factions, Hamas and Fatah.

The leader of Abbas's most powerful rival, Hamas, dismissed the four-day session as a "clapping party" for Abbas.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'