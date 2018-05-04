WORLD
2 MIN READ
Six-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
The crater appeared after heavy rainfall. At 200-metres long and 20 metres deep, it's the largest sinkhole ever seen in the country.
Six-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
A spectacular sinkhole the length of two football fields and the depth of a six-story building has opened up on a New Zealand farm. / AP
May 4, 2018

A spectacular sinkhole the length of two football fields and the depth of a six-story building has opened up on a New Zealand farm.

A worker stumbled upon the chasm before dawn this week when he was rounding up cows for milking on the farm near the North Island town of Rotorua. It appeared after several days of heavy rainfall.

Farm manager Colin Tremain told Newshub television he didn't realize just how big the hole was until he saw it in the daylight. He says the area often develops sinkholes due to degrading limestone rock beneath the ground's surface.

Recommended

GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott told Newshub the sinkhole was three times larger than any he'd seen before. He says an underground cavity would have developed over decades.

Tremain says he's planning to install a fence so livestock don't fall into the sinkhole.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'