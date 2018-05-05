WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel pulls out of race for a seat on UN Security Council
Israel's withdrawal virtually guarantees Germany and Belgium victory in the June 8 election for two seats representing the Western-democratic group of nations on the UN Security Council.
Israel pulls out of race for a seat on UN Security Council
UN Security Council members meet at the UN headquarters in New York, US, on April 18, 2018. / Reuters
May 5, 2018

Facing an uphill struggle in an election next month, Israel announced on Friday it was pulling out of a race for a seat on the UN Security Council.

Israel was in a three-way contest with Germany and Belgium for two seats representing the Western-democratic group of nations on the UN's most powerful body starting in January.

The Security Council has five permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France — and 10 members elected by the 193-member General Assembly for two-year terms.

Israel's UN Mission said in a statement on Friday that "after consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council."

"It was decided that we will continue to act with our allies to allow for Israel to realise its right for full participation and inclusion in decision-making processes at the UN," the statement said. "This includes the Security Council as well as an emphasis on areas related to development and innovation."

Israel's withdrawal virtually guarantees Germany and Belgium victory in the June 8 election and seats on the council.

Candidates for non-permanent seats on the Security Council are chosen by regional groups and for 55 years Israel was not part of a regional group, which barred it from many UN positions.

Recommended

The late US ambassador Richard Holbrooke succeeded in 2000 in getting the Western European and Others regional group known as WEOG to invite Israel to be a temporary member, which later was extended indefinitely.

Israel announced its withdrawal minutes before WEOG candidates were scheduled to appear and answer questions on Friday afternoon from UN member states.

Germany's UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said in response to a question about Israel's withdrawal: "We have never run against a country. There is nothing where we really oppose each other. We went for our own programme. We asked support, and we want also to seek high support from you."

He noted that there's been a lot of discussion at the UN on whether regional groups should put forward contested slates or uncontested slates.

"I'm in favour of having more candidates," Heusgen said, even though "this is tougher" because candidates then have to say what they stand for and respond to sometimes tough questions about their country.

"So therefore to a certain degree — this will surprise you — I regret that Israel withdrew from the race," he said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'