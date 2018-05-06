The Iraqi air force carried out a new strike on a Daesh position inside Syria, Prime Minister Haider al Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The strike targeted a position used by the commanders of the group, south of the town of Deshaisha, the statement said. "The position was completely destroyed," it said.

The Iraqi air force has already carried out several air strikes against Daesh in Syria since last year, with the approval of the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad and the US-led coalition fighting Daesh.