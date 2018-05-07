US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka and her husband and Trump's senior advisor, Jared Kushner, will attend the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump announced Monday the delegation that will attend the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem next week.

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will lead the delegation that will include Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman. Jason Greenblatt, the president's chief representative for Middle East peace negotiations, will also attend.

Trump has been coy as to whether or not he would attend the ceremony, and Monday's statement did not list him as an attendee indicating he will not make an appearance.

Earlier Monday, Saeb Erekat, the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), called on diplomats and civil society organizations to boycott next week’s inauguration ceremony.