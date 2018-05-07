Swiss-based Nestle, the world's largest food and beverage company, will pay Starbucks Corp $7.15 billion in cash for exclusive rights to sell the U.S. chain's packaged coffees and teas around the world, tying a premium brand to Nestle's global distribution muscle.

The agreement announced on Monday could rev up Starbucks' roughly $2 billion business selling packaged Starbucks coffee, Teavana tea and other products through grocery stores and other retailers, including in China.

The alliance, which amounts to a licensing arrangement, frees Seattle-based Starbucks to focus on improving its mainstay U.S. cafe business, where traffic growth has stalled amid competition from fast-food chains and upscale coffee houses, while rapidly adding shops in China.

Starbucks will use proceeds to increase planned stock buybacks to $20 billion from $15 billion through fiscal 2020. It said the deal would add to earnings per share by 2021.

The agreement also includes Starbucks-branded capsules for Nestle's Nespresso and Dolce Gusto single-serve brewers, which should help Nestle curb sales of alternatives from other providers.

Nestle expects the alliance to add to its earnings by 2019. It did not alter share buyback plans.

In addition to the cash payment, Starbucks will receive revenue from product sales and royalties.

"This global coffee alliance will bring the Starbucks experience to the homes of millions more around the world through the reach and reputation of Nestle," said Starbucks Chief Executive Kevin Johnson, calling the arrangement a brand amplifier.

"That would have taken a lot of capital and years to build outside the U.S.," John Culver, Starbucks' group president for international and channel development, said on a conference call with analysts.

Nestle CEO Mark Schneider has made coffee a strategic priority as he tries to convince uneasy shareholders, including activist Third Point, that he can boost the sprawling group's performance.

"This is all about growth," Schneider told analysts.

He said he expects the alliance to boost Nestle in North America and benefit Starbucks in China, which is Nestle's second largest market.

Analysts agreed that the alliance could strengthen Nestle's position as the world's biggest coffee company in a fast-changing landscape. Rival JAB Holdings, a private investment firm of Europe's billionaire Reimann family, narrowed the gap with Nestle with a recent series of acquisitions, including Peet's Coffee & Tea and Keurig Green Mountain.

In January, Nestle sold its U.S. confectionery business to Ferrero. It had been losing ground in the United States confectionery sector as rivals moved towards healthier products.