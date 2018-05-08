An Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter for shooting dead a prone Palestinian assailant was freed from prison on Tuesday, the army said, after serving nine months behind bars.

Elor Azaria was initially sentenced to 18 months in prison for the 2016 killing of Abdul Fatah al Sharif in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Armed forces chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot later reduced the term by four months and in March a parole board ordered a further cut.

The army had previously said that Azaria was due to be released on May 10.

Israeli media said he was freed two days early from Tzrifim military prison, near Tel Aviv, to allow him to attend his brother's wedding.

"I can confirm that he was released," an army spokesman said on Tuesday.

Prisoners in Israel often have their sentences cut by a third for good behaviour.