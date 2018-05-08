Malaysians will go to the polls on May 9 for a general election where scandal-hit incumbent Prime Minister Najib Razak's long-governing coalition faces one of its toughest-ever challenges from veteran ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad who governed the country for 22 years.

The country of 32 million people is a melting pot, home to a 67 percent mostly Muslim-Malay majority, around 24 percent ethnic Chinese and seven percent Indian-origin minorities, as well as a kaleidoscope of tribal groups.

The upcoming polls will be the country's 14th general election since independence from Britain in 1957 and all previous races have been won by Prime Minister Najib Razak's governing Barisan Nasional (BN), the National Front coalition.

The Malaysian economy grew 5.9 percent last year, while the ringgit has appreciated by about 15 percent from end-2016, making it one of the best performing currencies in Asia.

Yet the elections are not expected to be a walk in the park for Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak who has been accused of involvement in a massive financial scandal, with many voters are angry at rising living costs, and a renewed opposition emerging as a real threat.

Here is the five key things you need to know about the upcoming polls.

The governance system

Malaysia adopted a Westminster parliamentary model after it achieved independence from British colonial rule in 1957.

The head of state is the king, who is a sultan or the ruler of a state elected to a five-year term by the other sultans of the country, while the legislative power is given to a federal parliament which is elected in every five years.

The king has extensive powers within the Malaysian constitution. The executive power of the federal parliament is exercised by him on the advice of the Federal Council of Ministers. However, he can't dismiss the head of the federal parliament, the prime minister. He can only dissolve parliament at the request of the premier.

The general election is for all 222 seats of parliament's lower house, known as the Dewan Rakyat. 112 seats are needed to form a parliamentary majority and the government.

Representatives are elected for a five-year term through a simple majority system.

There are about 14 million registered voters. Polls are completed in one day with the result announced the following day.

The Barisan Nasional is the successor of the three-party alliance established in the early years of independence by United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), and the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) which are the main representatives of the population.

The coalition has won all the elections it contested and it is considered the world's longest continuing governing coalition party.

One of the strongest Southeast Asian economies

With Indonesia and Singapore, Malaysia is one of the countries that controls the Strait of Malacca which links the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

Thus international trade plays a very significant role in its economy.

It was once based on agriculture and commodity, but over the years the country has managed to diversify its economy with manufacturing and service sectors.

Now, Malaysia has become a leading exporter of electrical appliances, electronic parts and components.

Malaysia has turned out to be one of the most open economies in the world, with a trade to GDP ratio averaging over 140 percent since 2010. It's the third-wealthiest nation in Southeast Asia after Singapore and Brunei.

But despite the country's economic progress, many Malaysians are struggling with the rise in living costs, especially the prices of food.

Scandals in politics

Prime Minister Najib Razak had established an investment firm, called 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), to attract foreign investment and find global partnerships. The company launched developments projects for the country in the areas of tourism, energy and real estate.

But the Malaysian fund 1MDB has been the subject of money-laundering investigations in countries including the United States, Switzerland and Singapore. In civil lawsuits, the US Justice Department has alleged that about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB.

In 2016, the US Department of Justice launched civil lawsuits seeking to seize $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with money looted from 1MDB, from real estate to artworks and a luxury yacht.

In a speech last year, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions criticised those allegedly involved in the scandal, saying "This is kleptocracy at its worst." However, Najib and 1MDB deny any wrongdoing.

In March, 2018, the producers of The Wolf of Wall Streetagreed to pay $60 million to settle Justice Department claims it financed the movie with money stolen from 1MDB.

The Red Granite Pictures, the company behind the hit Hollywood movie, was co-founded by Riza Aziz, Najib’s stepson.

US prosecutors had claimed three films, other two being Daddy’s Home and Dumb and Dumber To, were financed by Red Granite using money misappropriated from 1MDB.

Another scandal to have affected the governing coalition was at the plantation agency FELDA which was established in 1956 to help rural farmers plant cash crops.

The Felda Investment Corporation (FIC), the investment arm of Felda, was set up in 2013 to focus on hospitality, real estate and oil. It allegedly bought hotels in London at a high price, resulting in millions of dollars in losses.

In 2015, the FIC was probed the Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission, but the investigation did not unearth any wrongdoing.

Several senior Felda officers were also charged with criminal breach of trust over million-dollar projects across the country.