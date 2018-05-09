Syrian regime forces on Tuesday night intercepted two Israeli missiles fired towards a district near Damascus, the regime's SANA news agency said, but a monitor said nine pro-regime fighters died in the strike.

According to SANA, "anti-aircraft defences intercepted two Israeli missiles launched against (the district of) Kissweh and destroyed them".

Casualties not certain

The agency had earlier reported "explosions" in the southern suburb, while state television broadcast images of fires in the area targeted by the strikes.

Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the missiles had targeted a weapons depot in Kissweh, "presumably belonging to Hezbollah and the Iranians".

Abdel Rahman said the strike had killed at least nine pro-regime fighters, "including members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and other pro-Iranian Shiite militiamen", but it was not possible to independently confirm any toll.

SANA quoted a medical source saying that two civilians had died on a highway linking Damascus with the southern city of Deraa as a result of an explosion linked to "the Israeli aggression", without providing details.

Damascus often targeted

This is not the first time that the area in the southwest of Damascus has been targeted. In December, Israel reportedly bombed regime forces in Kissweh, including a weapons depot.

On Tuesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he "fully supports" the United States' withdrawal from a multinational nuclear deal with Iran.