China, Japan and South Korea agreed on Wednesday to co-operate on ending North Korea's nuclear programme and promoting free trade, two hot-button issues challenging their region.

The agreements came at the first summit for the Northeast Asian neighbours after a hiatus of more than two years, bringing together Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Abe said they discussed how they could get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, but he didn't provide any details. China and Japan, in particular, have differences over how best to achieve North Korea's nuclear disarmament.

Looking for "peace and stability"

The meeting comes amid a flurry of developments on the Korean Peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met Moon on April 27 and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week, in a surprise visit to the Chinese coastal city of Dalian. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, early on Wednesday to finalise details of a summit planned between President Donald Trump and Kim.

"We must lead the ongoing momentum toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and achieve peace and stability in Northeast Asia," Abe told a joint news conference in Tokyo.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said the three leaders also agreed to work toward two free trade agreements, a free trade pact among themselves and the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership with Southeast Asian nations.

Trump has threatened all three countries with tariffs in a bid to seek trade concessions from them. His moves have raised fears of a trade war between the US and China.