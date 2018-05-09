WORLD
Displaced Iraqi families struggle to recover after Daesh
We meet a displaced family stuck in a desert camp and struggling to recover from the fighting that destroyed vital infrastructure and countless Iraqi homes.
Of around two million displaced Iraqis, some 285,000 are registered to vote, according to the electoral commission. / TRTWorld
May 9, 2018

Iraqis head to the polls this weekend for the first time since the government declared victory against Daesh, in national elections that could tilt the balance of power between the United States and Iran.

Iraqis, meanwhile, expect little from what is sure to be another fractious coalition government. 

Fifteen years after the US invasion, the country still suffers from widespread power outages and poor public services, and low oil prices have further hit the economy. 

In Sunni-majority areas, where the war against Daesh destroyed vital infrastructure and countless homes, the challenges are even greater.

TRT World 's Sara Firth meets a family struggling to recover from the fight.  

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
