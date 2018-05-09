US President Donald Trump's nominee to head the CIA promised lawmakers on Wednesday she would never resume a programme of harsh interrogations, often denounced as torture, that has been the major issue complicating her confirmation.

Gina Haspel, currently the spy agency's acting director, also told her Senate confirmation hearing she would not carry out any order from Trump that she found morally objectionable.

"My moral compass is strong. I would not allow CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral, even if it was technically legal. I would absolutely not permit it," Haspel told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

'CIA will not restart such a detention'

Haspel also faced questions during the hearing about her role in the use of harsh interrogation methods during former president George W Bush's administration, as well as the destruction of videotapes documenting the questioning.

"Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, on my watch, CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation programme," Haspel testified.

Haspel said US law now clearly prohibits such interrogation methods, and "I fully support the detainee treatment required by law."

Public questioning of Haspel on issues such as the effectiveness of the interrogations, CIA drone strikes and agency "renditions" of suspected militants to third countries may be limited because the operations remain classified.

"CIA has learned some tough lessons, especially when asked to tackle missions that fall outside our expertise," Haspel said, explaining that in retrospect the agency was not prepared to conduct the detention and interrogation program employed after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States by Al Qaeda militants.

