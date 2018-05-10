Argentina Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne is due to meet Thursday with IMF chief Christine Lagarde to request a financing package to help shore up the struggling economy, officials said Wednesday.

Dujovne will also meet with a senior US Treasury official in a key step in the talks with the IMF, which are likely to last six weeks, his spokesman said in a statement.

The talks come 17 years after the country defaulted on its debt and 12 years after it cut ties with the IMF, amid a bout of market turbulence rocking Latin America's third-largest economy.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced Tuesday that he was going to the IMF for help as a "preventative" measure after the nation's currency plummeted amid high inflation and rising US interest rates.

Officials have declined to say how big a line of credit Argentina is seeking.

"Argentina will ask for a 'stand by' financing arrangement with exceptional access," the spokesman said, referring to a level above the normal loan amount the IMF provides.

IMF stand-by loans last for up to three years, but more usually 12-24 months. They require regular reviews by fund staff to make sure the government is following through on reform commitments and meeting targets for things like spending cuts.

Dujovne met on Wednesday with senior IMF officials to begin the discussions, and a fund spokesman confirmed the talks will continue Thursday.

Committed to 'gradualism'