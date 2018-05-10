A 104-year-old Australian scientist who travelled to Switzerland to end his life committed assisted suicide on Thursday, the foundation which helped him die said.

Philipp Nitschke, director of Exit International, said David Goodall was declared dead at 12:30 pm (11:30 GMT) on Thursday from an infusion of Nembutal, a barbiturate.

Goodall "died peacefully" in Basel, tweeted Nitschke, of Exit International, the organisation which helped Goodall take his own life.

Goodall died after receiving 15g of Nembutal, a barbiturate, via an injection which he slowly administered to himself.

Beethoven's 9th Symphony accompanied the former ecologist as he drifted into sleep.