Yesterday, voters in Malaysia’s 14th General Election, ended the six decade-long political leadership of a coalition centred on the ethno-nationalist party, UMNO.

But this is not a story of bedraggled outsiders storming the gates of power.

In a deeply ironic twist—that Malaysians are more than aware of—they have set the stage for the re-entry of a former prime minister, the consummate insider in Mahathir Mohamad.

This Southeast Asian country of about 32 million people, that’s often punched above its weight in international matters, has only ever known UMNO and its multi-ethnic coalition Barisan Nasional, having governed this primary producer turned industrialised economy, since independence from British colonial rule in 1957.

While pundits will rightly note the mixed dynamics of local and national issues, personality and policy concerns, and enthusiasm and disenchantment that went into the final results for the federal and state levels of the contest, it would not be too much of a stretch to boil it down to two men.

The battle was between incumbent Najib Razak, son of the second Malaysian Prime Minister, and the 92-year-old Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, the nation’s 4th Prime Minister, whose 22 year rule shaped this predominantly Muslim nation in profound ways.

They led their respective coalitions with either the promise of policy continuity and the status quo or democratic institutional reform. Where both sides converged, was a plethora of populist measures aimed at alleviating the rising cost of living - a significant issue for an economy suffering from the middle-income trap..

The end result was the least likely scenario as the contest was played on very uneven terms though it the contest was seen as highly competitive because of the expected swing votes. The question was how much of a swing of the popular vote would translate into electoral success in this first-past-the-post system.

The fall of UMNO and Barisan Nasional, at the hands of some of its former insiders, opens up an opportunity to change the very terms on which governance has been constructed.

Growth-led development, with strong redistributive policies, has underscored the legitimacy of the ‘soft authoritarian’ government, repeatedly returning them to power at each general election.

But it was also a system that relied heavily on patronage, an ecosystem for subsidies for electorally important rural constituencies, and ultimately, corruption.

Dr. Mahathir's prediction

Circulating in the last 24 hours, is an audio recording of Dr. Mahathir’s prediction from twenty years ago where he states that by 2020 UMNO would no longer be in power.