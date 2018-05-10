Mahathir Mohamad, 92, was sworn in on Thursday as Malaysia's prime minister. The ceremony came after he met the king who invited him to form a government.

Mahathir's opposition alliance scored a shock victory at the polls to break the grip on power of the Barisan Nasional (BN) or National Front coalition, which has governed Malaysia uninterrupted since its birth as an independent country in 1957.

The victory of Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) capped a dramatic comeback for the veteran campaigner, who governed the country for 22 years and came out of retirement to take on Prime Minister Najib Razak after the leader became embroiled in a corruption scandal.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports.

Mahathir and his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali were driven into the national palace in Kuala Lumpur for an audience with the king, passing hundreds of supporters waving flags and chanting the national anthem.

Mohamad Azlan Shah, a member of Mahathir's party in the crowd, said he was "very proud."

"Our struggle to change Malaysian politics is not wasted. We believe Mahathir can make a change," he said.

As it became clear that BN was facing a historic wipeout, Najib kept a low profile before surfacing Thursday morning to tell a press conference that he accepted the people's will, although he stopped short of conceding defeat.

The opposition's shock victory triggered a sense of relief that a leader who was accused of massive graft and fanning racial tensions in the multi-ethnic country could be on his way out.

"We have been waiting for so long for this to happen," said Larson Michael, 35, a voter from just outside Kuala Lumpur.

"[Mahathir] has come back to help us regain the country. Now we want to see if he will fulfil his promises."

The new lease on political life for Mahathir

In a lively news conference peppered with his trademark wisecracks, he flagged significant changes for Malaysia, which he described as being left in a "mess" by Najib and the National Front coalition.

"We need to have this government today without delay," Mahathir said.

"There is a lot of work to be done. You know the mess the country is in and we need to attend to this mess as soon as possible and that means today. So we expect that today, well, I'll be sworn in as prime minister."

The election result is a political earthquake for the Muslim-majority country, ending the BN's unbroken 60-year rule and sweeping aside Najib, whose reputation was tarnished by a massive corruption scandal, a crackdown on dissent and the imposition of an unpopular sales tax that hurt many of his coalition's poor rural supporters.

Mahathir's supporters

Supporters of the incoming government took to the streets of Kuala Lumpur to celebrate their unexpected victory. Many analysts had thought the BN might lose the popular vote but cling to a majority in parliament due to an electoral system that gave more power to its rural Malay supporters.

People stood on roadsides waving the white, blue and red flag of the opposition alliance that triumphed in Wednesday's election. Cars honked their horns as they sped past.

"I'm so happy," said Zarini Najibuddin while waving the opposition flag. "I hope we'll have a better Malaysia now. Malaysia reborn!"

Challenges for Mahathir, and the problem of 1MDB

But Ibrahim Suffian, co-founder of the Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research, said the new government will have to contend with "enormous forces of inertia and resistance from within the government elites."

"The bureaucracy and the rest of the government apparatus has never been used to this idea, having been, you know, more than 60 years under the same political party," he said.