Polling began on Saturday in India's southern state of Karnataka, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to wrest control over one of the few places left in the hands of the opposition Congress party.

Modi faces a general election within 12 months, and how his Bharatiya Janata Party fares in Karnataka, the only southern state where it has ever made significant inroads, could give an indication whether the tide is still with him.

The BJP and its allies are currently in power in 22 of India's 29 states, but after Karnataka, three more state elections will fall due by the end of the year.

Both Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has dominated Indian politics since independence, have campaigned hard in Karnataka, a state of 66 million people with diverse constituencies.

Only South Indian place in BJP control

Karnataka is the only place in South India where the Hindu nationalist BJP has ever managed to win control of the state government.