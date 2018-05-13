President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Theresa May during his official three-day visit to the UK, which started on Sunday.

According to a statement by the presidency's press office earlier this week, Erdogan will also attend the closing dinner of Turkish-British Tatlidil Forum on in Reading, southern England.

The Tatlidil Forum, established in 2011, gathers leading figures from the fields of academia, business, media and politics to strengthen relations between Turkey and the UK.

The Turkish president will also speak at the Chatham House, a London-based think tank, in London.