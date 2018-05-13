TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's president begins UK visit
During his meetings, Erdogan is expected to address topics such as development of cooperation between the countries in areas such as economy, trade, security, defence​ industry and culture.
Turkey's president begins UK visit
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is greeted by his supporters as he leaves from a mosques after the Friday prayers in Ankara. He is set to begin three-day visit to the UK. / Reuters
May 13, 2018

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Theresa May during his official three-day visit to the UK, which started on Sunday.

According to a statement by the presidency's press office earlier this week, Erdogan will also attend the closing dinner of Turkish-British Tatlidil Forum on in Reading, southern England.

The Tatlidil Forum, established in 2011, gathers leading figures from the fields of academia, business, media and politics to strengthen relations between Turkey and the UK.

The Turkish president will also speak at the Chatham House, a London-based think tank, in London.

Recommended

During his meetings, Erdogan is expected to address topics such as development of cooperation between the countries in areas such as economy, trade, security, defense industry and culture; developments in Syria and Iraq; regional developments — including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA); relations with the European Union and jointly combatting terrorism.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal