On Monday, May 14, the United States will formalise the Trump administration’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by relocating its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

It’s the insult of all insults to both the peace process and to every Palestinian who ever believed the US could and would act as an honest broker for peace.

The fact of the matter is that the US has never acted in an even-handed manner towards resolving the conflict in the past, and it certainly has no intention of doing so now or in the future under Trump.

To add insult to injury, Trump has timed the opening of the new embassy to coincide with Israel’s 70th anniversary celebrations, or rather the 70th year of Palestinian mourning, an annual observance that reminds every Palestinian of the collective trauma that befell the 700,000 Palestinians who were forcibly expelled from their homes by Zionist militias in 1948—otherwise known as the Nakba (“catastrophe”)—and never allowed to return by the state of Israel.

The Israel lobby has pressured every US administration into moving its embassy to Jerusalem, but previous US presidents gave only lip service to the idea, typically while campaigning for the presidency, and abandoning the idea once in office, knowing full well that such a move not only undermines international law, but also US legitimacy in the Middle East.

The house always wins

If Trump has demonstrated anything until now, however, it’s that he’s anchored to no norm, ideal, rule of law, or act of moral decency.

Trump serves only himself and those who patron him with compliments, cash, or both – and to that end Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a recognition that defies international consensus and legality, has no grander objective than to repay the Christian Zionists who comprise his political base. People like Sheldon Adelson, the Zionist billionaire who lavished Trump with $20 million for his 2016 election campaign, and unsurprisingly, was followed by Trump’s promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

International law, the Geneva Convention, global institutions and the Palestinian people be damned – the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem seems nothing more than a repayment of a debt from one failed casino operator (Trump) to a bona fide casino magnate (Adelson). It’s the sleaziest form of quid pro quo, and it promises to have dire ramifications for both the Middle East and US foreign policy in the region.

"Moving the embassy is the same as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's united capital. It's a war crime," said Nabil Shaath, a senior Palestinian official and former Palestinian foreign minister, in an interview.

"There's no way we or the Arab world could accept it. It would mean the end of the US as the broker of the peace process. We would fight back and mobilise the rest of the world against the move."

To this end, Trump has added gasoline to an already volatile situation.