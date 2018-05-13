Sarit Zehavi knows she has nine seconds after hearing the sirens signaling an attack to get herself and her five children to the bomb shelter. She is a reserve Lt. Col. in the Israeli Army and lives in the northern Galilee of Israel near the borders of Syria and Lebanon.

Im Nidal, a Palestinian woman living in a camp in the West Bank, has been a refugee since the age of two. She is now in her 70s and says she was visiting one of her sons who was arrested by the Israelis when she discovered five of her other sons had also been arrested.

Eliana Passentin lives with her children in Eli, a settlement just outside the city of Shiloh in the West Bank, surrounded by Palestinian villages. Passentin wants her children to grow up overlooking Shiloh because it’s the place where thousands of years ago, the 12 tribes made their pilgrimage every year. She’s willing to live among hostile neighbors to do so.

Rena Quint, a holocaust survivor and mother of four in her 80’s in Jerusalem writes in her book, A Daughter of Many Mothers, that her mother let go of her hand as they were being herded to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. This saved her life. She writes about the many “mothers” who adopted her, officially and unofficially, after that.

For Zehavi and Nidal, a sense of safety is missing for their children. For Passentin and Quint, a sense of history is important to give to their children.

All four women know what it’s like to live one minute in peace and the next in chaos.

That chaos rained down again in Israel on Wednesday as rockets launched from Syria aimed for the Golan Heights, near Zehavi and her children. She wasn’t the only mother thinking of getting her children out of harm’s way. At least one Israeli mother took to twitter echoing Zehavi’s 9 second race to the bomb shelter.