Israel faced widespread condemnation after its forces killed at least 60 Palestinians in Gaza during protests coinciding with the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Many countries, including Britain, France and Russia, had already slammed the US decision to move the embassy, while 128 nations have backed a UN resolution condemning Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Here are some of the reactions from around the world following Monday's violence:

Palestinian reaction

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas condemned Israeli "massacres," saying "the US is no longer a mediator in the Middle East," and that the new embassy was tantamount to "a new American settler outpost" in Jerusalem.

Hamas vowed protests will continue. "We say clearly today to all the world that the peaceful march of our people lured the enemy into shedding more blood," senior Hamas official Khalil al Hayya said.

Turkey

Turkey told the Israeli ambassador to Ankara to return to Israel “for some time,” the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

It also announced it was recalling its ambassadors to the US and Israel "for consultations."

"Israel is a terror state, and what Israel has done is a genocide," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

United Nations

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Raad Al Hussein, said, "Those responsible for outrageous human rights violations must be held to account."

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was "particularly worried" about the developments.

European Union

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini urged restraint.

"Dozens of Palestinians, including children, have been killed and hundreds injured from Israeli fire during ongoing mass protests near the Gaza fence. We expect all to act with utmost restraint to avoid further loss of life," Mogherini said in a statement.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron "condemned the violence of the Israeli armed forces against protesters" in a telephone conversation with Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II. He also reaffirmed criticism of the US decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem.

Britain