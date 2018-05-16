Asian markets fell in early trade on Wednesday after Pyongyang called off talks with Seoul, throwing a major US-North Korean summit into question, and after a spike in the US 10-year Treasury yield to a seven-year high knocked sentiment on Wall Street.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 percent.

Strong US retail and factory data on Tuesday pushed the US 10-year yield through a key level to hit 3.095, its highest since July 2011. The rise in yields hurt US share markets on concerns it would undercut stock valuations.

Asian shares are under pressure after North Korea cancelled high-level talks with Seoul, denouncing military exercises between South Korea and the United States, breaking from several months of easing relations on the peninsula.

This has also raised concerns about the planned summit between US President Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart leader Kim Jong-un scheduled next month.

"This will weigh on the Korean reconstruction beneficiaries that have had a strong run on peace and even reunification hopes recently," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note. "The broader risk for the region if talks do break down is that Trump no longer feels the need to keep China on side and could escalate trade tensions again."

South Korea's KOSPI was 0.4 percent lower, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent and Australian stocks edged up 0.1 percent.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index was down around 1.4 percent after earlier falling as much as 2.3 percent, after dairy company A2 Milk Ltd's revenue guidance fell short of analyst expectations, knocking the shares to a three-month low.