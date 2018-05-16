A minority bloc in the Philippine senate on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to invalidate President Rodrigo Duterte's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying his action without the chamber's consent was unconstitutional.

Duterte issued a notice of withdrawal in March, saying his right to due process had been violated after an ICC prosecutor announced a preliminary examination of a complaint that accused the president and top officials of crimes against humanity.

But six minority members of the senate, from among a total of 23, said Duterte would need the backing of two-thirds of upper house members to get his way.

"The executive cannot unilaterally withdraw from a treaty or international agreement, because such withdrawal is equivalent to a repeal of a law," the senators told the Supreme Court.

Duterte's spokesman, Harry Roque, said he was confident the Supreme Court would throw out the petition.