Uber Technologies Inc Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden is leaving the ride-hailing company, an Uber spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, the latest of more than a dozen senior executives to depart since last year.

Holden oversaw Uber Elevate, the company's flying car operation, which is now headed by Eric Allison, the spokesman said, but declined to elaborate on the reason for his departure.

New Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi has been shaking up the company since taking over last August aiming to improve Uber's reputation after a string of scandals.

Uber, along with Lyft Inc, scrapped mandatory arbitration to settle sexual harassment or assault claims earlier this week, giving victims several options to pursue their claims including public lawsuits.