It was a surreal and poignant moment, Ivanka Trump taking a selfie with the Netanyahu family before the plaque of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. This was juxtaposed against the bloodshed in Gaza as Israel was killing protestors.

While images and words from the Israeli side depicted a scene of euphoria as the US embassy was consecrated in Jerusalem, 60 Palestinians in Gaza were killed peacefully protesting by the Israeli army.

Hamas has been blamed by Israel, as yet without proof, for inciting the violence and directing people to the fences that keeps Palestinians locked up inside Gaza. This is despite reports that the Gazan economy is on the brink of collapse which could have even more serious social implications for the people of Gaza. But at the very centre of Israeli violence and Palestinian protests sits Jerusalem.

It is not the first time Jerusalem sits at the centre of a political contestation though. It has changed hands 44 times, been besieged 23 times and destroyed to the ground twice throughout its history.

The question of who rules Jerusalem has laid the ground for major wars and invasions like the Crusades, for example. Jerusalem’s trials with imperial designs is nothing new and most of the time these designs have been underpinned with theological references.

The roots of the current crisis can be traced back to the end of the 19th century when the city became the focus of the powers of the day. According to historians this was a period when the concept of the Holy Land was invented primarily by Protestant missionaries of the day and since then have worked on redesigning the land for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Jerusalem was a central focus of Christian Zionists who preceded the Jewish Zionists. Jewish settlement to Palestine was first proposed by a British Pastor, Lord Shaftesbury in 1838 when there was no realistic Jewish Zionist project.

The 20th century kicked off a great contest for Jerusalem which was colonised by the British Empire and taken from the Ottoman Caliphate. Since that time, German and Russian empires have established a strong presence in the city marking its landscape with monumental buildings.

When the British Empire promised a national home for Jews in Palestine in 1917, it marked the beginning of large scale European Jewish migration. By the time the British left in 1948 the Jewish population had markedly shifted upwards leaving in its wake a conflict between Jews and Arab Muslims.

The Jewish population of Palestine increased from 4 percent in 1861 to 33 percent in 1948. By the end of 1948, Jerusalem was divided between Jordan and Israel, both fought a war after the latter declared its independence. Back then Israel was settled only in the western part of the city.

David Ben Gurion, the first prime minister of Israel declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. In 1949, most of the government offices were moved to Jerusalem and the Knesset reconvened its sessions in the city.