“Corruption is terrorism” – this is the main slogan of ‘Sairoon’, the electoral outfit that may very well finish as the single largest party in Iraq’s recent parliamentary election.

Formed primarily by Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr and his movement, Sairoon, which means ‘On the Move’, also contains the Iraqi Communist Party, as well as a host of smaller mostly secular, anti-sectarian reformist parties.

Given what Iraq has endured these past few years—with the veritable terror army of IS (Daesh) seizing control of much of the country, leading to a brutal war to wrestle back territory—it’s a bold statement.

The incumbent Prime Minister Haidar al Abadi, a favourite of both Iran and the US, perhaps assumed he could safely run on what might be called a ‘triumph ticket’ – wherein his self-styled status as saviour of Iraq would avoid scrutiny on the wider issues.

In addition to the fact that Abadi is not the only act in town exploiting this angle, with the sectarian People’s Mobilisation Units (PMUs), led by Iranian proxies like the Badr Organisation, forming their own political force called the Fatah Alliance, it seems that this strategy has failed.

Though the results are not finalised, it seems that Sairoon have received the largest amount of votes and seats from Iraq’s 18 provinces, followed by Fatah, and with Abadi’s appropriately named ‘Victory Alliance’ falling into a dismal third place.

Though Sadr isn’t seeking to become prime minister, this result has rattled the status quo of post-occupation Iraq. The result was supposed to be a landslide for Abadi – not for Sadr who, going by his rhetoric and his choice of allies, seeks to overturn that status quo.

Sadr's politics

Muqtada al Sadr may not be the king of Iraq, but, to repeat the cliches, he’s now best positioned to be the kingmaker. This means that concessions to his political agenda will be on the table.

Sadr offers by far the most radically progressive voice in mainstream Iraqi politics. [if !supportAnnotations]Even if Abadi remains prime minister, which is a possibility, he will need to come to terms with a force that has rallied a lively and loyal base of supporters determined to overturn everything Abadi and his ilk represent.

Which brings us back to ‘corruption is terrorism’. This slogan here simultaneously pre-empts the endeavour of Iraq’s ruling elites to exploit the brutal war against Daesh to avoid electoral scrutiny, while demonstrating that it’s precisely the past behaviour of those same ruling forces that almost led to Iraq’s destruction.

To put it as starkly as possible, the intended message is that Iraq’s corrupt, sectarian post-war political class are every bit as dangerous as IS.

Sadr’s platform has been dazzlingly simple: replace a ruling elite that relies on sectarian division and which corruptly gorges itself on Iraq’s resources, with a non-sectarian, technocratic government that will bridge divides and root out corruption.

They want the kind of transitional government that Iraq was never allowed to have – the post-occupation Iraqi government went from Saddam’s fascist tyranny to a formally democratic system that relied—virutally enforced—sectarian division and the isolation of minorities. An order that turned Iraq into a breeding ground for endemic corruption intersected with sectarian disillusion and the conditions that made the rise of Daesh almost inevitable.

Inherited challenges

Though the common line is that the US and Iran have been mortal enemies in Iraq, the reality is quite different. Though real differences and points of antagonism between the two exist, the US, first under Bush and even more so under Obama, came to accept that a stable Iraq that met their geopolitical interests meant one where they would have to accept some level of Iranian hegemony.

The prevailing order in Iraq can best be described as ‘functional disunity’, a riff on the old imperialist strategy of divide and conquer.

During the 2010 parliamentary elections, when the non-sectarian Al Iraqiya gained more votes than Nouri al-Maliki’s Islamic Dawa Party, two external players came out in support of Maliki clinging on to power: the Iranian regime and the Obama White House.

It’s of absolutely no surprise that Sairoon have been hugely critical of Iranian expansionism and its use of Iraq and Iraqis to intervene on behalf of Assad.

The PMUs set up to fight Daesh were quickly co-opted by the Iranian regime, but this was was akin to an arsonist rushing to put out a fire they had started, given the extent to which Daesh’s rise in Iraq could only have occurred on such a terrifying scale due to the gains they made in the Iranian-led sectarian genocide next door in Syria. [endif]

Iraq, in the eyes of Sadr and the strand of Iraqi nationalism he represents, is better off out of the killing fields of Syria, where Iran happily sends young Iraqis to die, whipping up religious and sectarian zeal for their own imperialist agenda.