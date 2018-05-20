Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda won the Palme d'Or at Cannes on Saturday for "Shoplifters", a critically acclaimed family drama with unguessable plot twists.

The award, to a director who has won prizes at the festival before, defied speculation that the Palme might go to a female director, with three strong contenders in a year when the Hollywood sex scandal was the talk of the town.

"Shoplifters", an early favourite at the 71st Cannes festival, depicts a couple who rescue two abused and neglected children, providing the first love the youngsters have experienced in their lives even as they groom the kids to steal.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports.

Italian actress Asia Argento, who has accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, said there were abusers in the audience who had yet to be outed.

Argento said Weinstein raped her during the Cannes festival in 1997 when she was 21. "This festival was his hunting ground," Argento said in a speech ahead of the prize-giving.

Weinstein has denied allegations of non-consensual sex, and a lawyer representing him said that Argento's claims were completely false. Argento’s London-based agent, Steve Kenis, was not immediately available to provide further details.

"Even tonight, sitting among you, there are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women," Argento told the black-tie ceremony.

"You know who you are, but, most importantly, we know who you are, and we are not going to allow you to get away with it any longer," she ended her speech, to applause.

Weinstein's attorney in Italy, Filomena Cusano, said the allegations by Argento were completely false, and that Argento and Weinstein had had a consensual relationship.