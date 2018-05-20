POLITICS
5 MIN READ
Nadal beats Zverev for 8th Rome title
While Nadal dropped a set to win the mens titles, Elina Svitolina defended the women's title, scorching through to her title in a mere 67 minutes.
Nadal beats Zverev for 8th Rome title
Spain's Rafael Nadal sprays Champagne to celebrate after winning the Men's final against Germany's Alexander Zverev at Rome's ATP Tennis Open tournament at the Foro Italico, on May 20, 2018 in Rome. / AFP
May 20, 2018

Rafael Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this year's top two clay-court players, beating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Italian Open title.

Nadal recovered from an early break in the third set after a 50-minute rain delay.

"My first victory here in 2005 is one of my greatest memories," Nadal said during the trophy presentation. "To have this cup with me so many years later is really specialissimo."

The victory means Nadal will reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Roger Federer on Monday.

Federer is sitting out the clay season to prepare for Wimbledon.

Nadal and Zverev had each won two titles on clay this season entering the final, with Nadal lifting trophies in Monte Carlo and Barcelona and Zverev taking Munich and Madrid.

Nadal improved to 5-0 in his career against Zverev and gained an extra measure of confidence entering the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

Earlier, Elina Svitolina defended the women's title, facing little resistance from top-ranked Simona Halep in a 6-0, 6-4 win.

"I dominated all the match," Svitolina said.

Just like in last year's final, Halep appeared bothered by an injury.

After two lopsided sets in the men's final, it began to rain at the start of the third and both players grew upset when fans got up from their seats during and between points.

After firstly a brief delay, the tarps were brought out during a 50-minute stop with Zverev about to serve at 3-2.

Once play resumed, Nadal won four straight games while Zverev, who was on a 13-match winning streak, appeared fatigued.

The Spaniard even showed off his shot-making skills with an over-the-shoulder put away with his back to the net, earning long applause from crowd.

Recommended

"Congratulations Rafa. Obviously you're an amazing champion and you proved it again tonight," Zverev said. "You're the greatest clay-court player of all time."

Nadal, who hadn't won the Italian Open since 2013, picked up a winner's check of 935,000 euros (nearly $1 million).

Halep called a trainer onto the court for an apparent back problem while trailing 2-3 in the second set then exited the court for treatment under a medical timeout.

"I was a little bit too stiff with my body and I couldn't stay in the rallies," Halep said. "The muscles were stiff. I couldn't run."

Last year, Halep rolled her ankle in the final and lost a set lead to Svitolina.

This time, Svitolina didn't face a single break point in a match that lasted just 67 minutes.

"It's amazing that I could come and defend my title here," Svitolina said. "It's really something very, very special for me."

Halep said her physical problems were the result of a long three-set win over Maria Sharapova in the semifinals a day earlier

"Every time I play against Sharapova the ball is coming very flat and I bend down a lot," Halep said.

The fourth-ranked Svitolina became the first woman to defend her title at the Foro Italico since Serena Williams accomplished the feat in 2013 and 2014. The Ukrainian picked up a winner's check of 507,000 euros (nearly $600,000) for her 12th career title.

Svitolina improved to 4-2 in her career against Halep, who had already secured the No. 1 ranking for another week by reaching the semifinals.

"She deserved to win for sure," Halep said. "She didn't miss. I missed."

Svitolina, who has never made it beyond the quarterfinals at a major, was hesitant to predict anything for Paris.

"In a Grand Slam it's very tricky," she said. "But I'm definitely going to Roland Garros on a high note."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report