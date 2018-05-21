The rituals and religious traditions may have been strikingly different, but a Methodist memorial service and Islamic funeral prayers held in two Houston suburbs on Sunday shared a profound anguish at the lives lost to high school gun violence in Santa Fe, Texas.

Those attending both events expressed a sense of bewilderment that a place of education for young people had once again been transformed by the kind of carnage that has grown increasingly commonplace in the United States.

The two services unfolded a day after authorities officially released the names of the eight students and two teachers slain on Friday at Santa Fe High School, marking the fourth deadliest shooting at a public school in modern US history.

The gunman has been identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student who is alleged to have used his father's shotgun and revolver to kill fellow classmates and two teachers.

TRT World'sJohn Brain reports.

At Arcadia First Baptist Church, Texas Governor Greg Abbott hugged survivors of the shooting and their parents and urged them to stay strong.

"We're here to support you," Abbott said.

Some 500 congregants bowed their heads as interim Pastor Jerald Watkins offered prayers.

"It's time like this when all of us realise how fragile our lives really are," he said.

Santa Fe 10th grader Joshua Stevens, 15, said he was glad to see the governor in attendance, adding, "It's important that after a tragic event like this we just come together and worship."

Abbott later went down the road to the school itself and placed a wreath on the front lawn. Students and residents also have placed flowers, messages and stuffed animals in honor of those who died there.

"We come here today with hearts that are aching, knowing that there are parents today without children," he said.

Texas Muslims mourn slain Pakistani exchange student

Houston's Muslim community also gathered to offer prayers Sunday at the funeral service for a 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student who was among those killed in the mass shooting

About 1,000 people, many with Pakistani roots, converged on an Islamic center in Stafford to honor Sabika Sheikh, whose body was brought by hearse to the somber service from Santa Fe, the nearby small rural town where a student murdered 10 people including eight students.

Among the mourners was the late teen's first cousin who lives in the United States. She said Sheikh's relatives are completely devastated.

"The family back home, we are in touch with them. They're crying every moment. Her mother is in denial right now," Shaheera al-Basid, a graduate student in the US capital Washington, told AFP at the funeral service.

"It's a shock we need our entire life to recover from," the 26-year-old added.

Men lined up in rows offered traditional mourning prayers as Sheikh's coffin, draped in the green and white flag of Pakistan, was brought into a small, cramped sanctuary.

Sheikh had been due to return home in mere weeks, in time for Eid al Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

'Shock'

"It's a shock, it's so sad," said realtor Ike Samad, 67, who was born in Pakistan but has lived here most of his adult life and raised his children as Americans.

"I came here just like her, as a student," he recalled. "God forbid that could have happened to me when I was here. As a parent, it is just devastating."