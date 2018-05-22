The shine on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s honeymoon, after his landslide victory in the March elections, appears to be coming to be dulling.

The Skripal case and the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from several Western countries; environmental protests in Volokolamsk demanding the closure of a harmful landfill; the Telegram scandal; and the mass street protests ahead of the presidential inauguration, are just a few of the issues Putin is contending with.

The latest hurdle might to be the announcement of new sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs, 17 top government officials, and 14 entities for ‘malignant activity’, ‘aggressions’, and for alleged interference in the 2016 US elections.

In April, individuals and companies were added to the Specifically Designated Nationals (SDN) list which bars Americans from doing any business with them and freezes their assets. The Russianstock market took a hit and the ruble nosedived. The oligarchs hit by the sanctions are major players in Russia’s energy sector and are known to have close ties with the administration in Kremlin. Moscow called US sanctions “outrageous” and offered support to the affected companies from government coffers.

Sanctions from select Western states are aimed at destabilising the country’s economic situation, harm Russian elites and put pressure on Putin.

So far, Putin has tried to limit the impact of sanctions by arousing “anti-Western” sentiment and encouraging a “Russia against the world” narrative. However, it seems that this time ‘anti-Russian’ measures will also come from Russia’s own government.A plethora of prohibitions of Western goods and medicines are being considered by the government sparking a critical debate within the country.

Tit for tat

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, vowed a “harsh response” and stated that the measures would be as ineffective as previous sanctions implemented by western states. To explain the phenomenon of this rebuttal we should consider Russia’s ‘homeopathic’ mentality of its politics and its bellicose behaviour.

The country thrives on its realpolitik discourse and cannot withstand the image of being meek and fragile. Mass propaganda based on public trauma borne out of poverty in the 1980s, of ‘Perestroika’ times and reforms of the 1990s, continues to influence ideological rather than economic issues by instilling fear of change.

The Kremlin should be pleased with the results: an atmosphere of fear inside the country has led to an increase in the approval ratings of the ruling regime. Another approach is to declare sanctions as an assessment of loyalty of the oligarchs to the Kremlin, to request more financial and business support from the national exchequer which will only exacerbate the condition of ‘law abiding’ citizens.

Is Russia bluffing?

To hold on to its strong lineage of refuting sanctions, the Russian Assembly decided to act in the face of new US sanctions. Within one week, the Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin introduced a bill for potentially retaliatory moves against US sanctions and restricting a list of US imports.

The draft law is aimed at “protecting Russia’s interests and security” in the face of “unfriendly and unlawful acts by the United States of America and other foreign states”, and on May 22, the Kremlin passed the final third reading.

Thus, the State Duma endeavours to reach a ‘high international level’ to occupy the line of contact with the ‘enemy’ by mirroring Congress’ actions and claiming the right to critically evaluate the response to the sanctions over all other government agencies. The primary purpose of the package is to sever economic relations with the US.