The US Commerce Department said on Wednesday that it had launched an inquiry that could allow the Trump administration to impose tariffs on auto imports over national security concerns.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced he initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade – which would provide the legal basis to impose tariffs, if his department finds imports threaten US national security – after speaking with Donald Trump on the matter.

"There is evidence suggesting that, for decades, imports from abroad have eroded our domestic auto industry," Ross said.

"The Department of Commerce will conduct a thorough, fair, and transparent investigation into whether such imports are weakening our internal economy and may impair the national security."

Kicking off the probe

In a separate statement released by the White House, Trump said he had "instructed" Ross to "consider" kicking off the probe.

"Core industries such as automobiles and automotive parts are critical to our strength as a Nation," Trump's statement said.

The Trump administration had used the same justification to slap steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, raising the specter of a trade war.

A similar move in the auto industry would open yet another front in the Republican president's confrontational rows over trade that have drawn global outcry from allies and partners.

The latest announcement comes as negotiations with Canada and Mexico over revamping the continent-wide North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) have stalled over auto demands.

Earlier Thursday, Trump had blamed the US neighbours to the north and south for being "difficult" in talks to renegotiate the pact.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that Trump was asking for vehicle import tariffs as high as 25 percent.