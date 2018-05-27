US President Donald Trump sees "brilliant potential" in North Korea, he tweeted on Sunday, continuing an upbeat tone about a planned summit with the North's leader Kim Jong-un.

"I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!," said Trump, who on Thursday had cancelled his June 12 meeting with Kim in Singapore, before reversing course within 24 hours.