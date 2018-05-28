The assembly of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province approved a bill Sunday to merge the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghan border with its territory, paving the way to granting equal rights to about 5 million people in the restive area.

The milestone step comes after both houses of Pakistan's parliament had earlier approved granting equal rights to the tribes that have been governed for over 150 years by British-era laws. The bill now goes to President Mamnoon Hussain to be signed into law.

Haji Abdul Rehman, a tribal elder from the Mohmand tribal area and member of the Grand Tribal Jirga (Council), welcomed the step saying it will give the tribes rights other Pakistanis enjoy, in addition to bringing development and facilities to the region.

Likely fearing loss of political influence in the region, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, however, opposed the process saying the region's population should have been consulted before any decision was taken.