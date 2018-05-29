CULTURE
2 MIN READ
BTS first K-pop band to top Billboard album charts
The South Korean boy band BTS' album sold 135,000 units last week, making it the first K-pop group to reach No 1 on the Billboard top 200.
BTS first K-pop band to top Billboard album charts
BTS performs "Fake Love" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. / AP
May 29, 2018

The South Korean boy band BTS is now the first K-pop group to reach No 1 on the Billboard top 200. 

Love Yourself: Tear sold 135,000 units for the week ending May 24, as tallied by Nielsen Music.  

According to Billboard, Love Yourself: Tear is also the first primarily foreign-language album to top the charts since Il Divo's Ancora in 2006.

Recommended

The seven-member group, also known as the Bangtan Boys, has a devoted core of fans known as "the army" and its appeal has been likened to Beatlemania in the 1960s. 

BTS is at the heart of a global trend known as "Hallyu," or "Korean Wave." 

Their albums include Dark & Wild and 2 Kool 4 Skool.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar