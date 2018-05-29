Turkey is holding both presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, nearly 60 million voters, at home and abroad, are expected to go to the polls, according to the country’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).

There are a total of six presidential candidates and 10 political parties contesting the elections.

The voting will be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm local time (0500 GMT to 1400 GMT) across the country.

Over 650,000 disabled and nearly 2.5 million elderly voters – aged over 75 years – will be assisted at polling stations.

A total of 2,400 people in 271 towns have applied to use mobile polling boxes, which will be used for the first time and the boxes will be taken to the sick and bed-bound patients.

And 1.65 million people will vote for the first time.

Calendar for second round of presidential elections

If no presidential candidate gathers an absolute majority of valid votes in the first run, two candidates who got the most votes will contest in the run-off that is planned to take place on July 8.

If, for any reason, there is only one candidate in the second round, the election will take place as a referendum.

The winning candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of the vote to become the president.

If the candidate fails, a presidential election rerun will be held and the incumbent president remains in office until a new president is elected.

New ballot paper

For the elections, two new ballots have been designed, one for the parliamentary elections and one for the presidency.

Photos of the six candidates feature on the presidential ballot.

Eight political parties and two alliances will contest on the parliamentary ballot.

The names of the parties’ member of parliament candidates for the district also will appear on the ballot.

Two of the parties' candidates will be under other parties' lists: BBP under AK Party's and DP under CHP's list under the alliances.

Ballot box security