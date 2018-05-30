WORLD
4 MIN READ
North Korean official flies to US for talks ahead of Trump-Kim summit
Sanctioned by US, General Kim Yong-chol will hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as preparations are underway for a historic nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.
North Korean official flies to US for talks ahead of Trump-Kim summit
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) will meet in New York this week General Kim Yong-chol amid intensifying US-North Korean summit preparations, the White House says. / AFP
May 30, 2018

A top North Korean official headed to New York on Wednesday for talks aimed at salvaging a summit between Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump on the future of Kim's nuclear programme, in the North's highest-level mission to the United States in 18 years.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited diplomatic sources as saying that General Kim Yong-chol was on an Air China flight flying from Beijing's airport to New York that departed on Wednesday afternoon.

It said General Kim, who had arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, was travelling with five other North Korean officials to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 

Kim, one of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's most trusted aides, is a former military intelligence chief and now a vice chairman of the ruling party's central committee.

Trump-Kim summit

US President Donald Trump had been scheduled to meet Kim in Singapore on June 12, but the meeting was thrown into doubt after the US leader said he was cancelling it. Since then, meeting to prepare for the talks have resumed. 

Pompeo's spokeswoman said it would be the third meeting between Pompeo – who opened contacts with the isolated Pyongyang when he was still CIA director – and General Kim.

Officials wouldn't say that the June 12 Singapore summit was back on, but preparations on both sides of the Pacific proceeded as if it were. 

Two weeks of hard-nosed negotiating, including a communications blackout by the North and a public cancellation by the US, appeared to be paying off as the two sides engaged in their most substantive talks to date about the meeting. 

"We're still finalising exactly what these meetings will look like," she said.

Recommended

Trump tweets general's visit

Trump confirmed the general was on his way in a tweet and boasted that Washington would have a "great team" for the talks on resolving the old foes' nuclear standoff. 

The president still hopes the meeting will take place on June 12 in Singapore.

Chung Sung-yoon, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said Kim Yong-chol would be the most senior North Korean on US soil since Vice Marshal Jo Myong-rok met then-president Bill Clinton in 2000.

The general has played a front-seat role during recent rounds of diplomacy aimed at ending the nuclear stalemate on the Korean peninsula.

He sat next to Trump's daughter Ivanka, who is also a White House aide, during February's closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics in South Korea, an event that was seen as a turning point in the nuclear crisis.

General still under US sanctions

But General Kim is one of several North Korean officials under US sanctions, but State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said she was sure that the US had taken appropriate administrative steps to allow him to visit New York unmolested.

His journey to the US caps a frenetic few days of meetings between North Korean and American officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'