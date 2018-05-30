A top North Korean official headed to New York on Wednesday for talks aimed at salvaging a summit between Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump on the future of Kim's nuclear programme, in the North's highest-level mission to the United States in 18 years.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited diplomatic sources as saying that General Kim Yong-chol was on an Air China flight flying from Beijing's airport to New York that departed on Wednesday afternoon.

It said General Kim, who had arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, was travelling with five other North Korean officials to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Kim, one of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's most trusted aides, is a former military intelligence chief and now a vice chairman of the ruling party's central committee.

Trump-Kim summit

US President Donald Trump had been scheduled to meet Kim in Singapore on June 12, but the meeting was thrown into doubt after the US leader said he was cancelling it. Since then, meeting to prepare for the talks have resumed.

Pompeo's spokeswoman said it would be the third meeting between Pompeo – who opened contacts with the isolated Pyongyang when he was still CIA director – and General Kim.

Officials wouldn't say that the June 12 Singapore summit was back on, but preparations on both sides of the Pacific proceeded as if it were.

Two weeks of hard-nosed negotiating, including a communications blackout by the North and a public cancellation by the US, appeared to be paying off as the two sides engaged in their most substantive talks to date about the meeting.

"We're still finalising exactly what these meetings will look like," she said.