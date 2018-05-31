The latest escalation of fighting between Israel and Palestinian Hamas has pushed Gaza to the brink of war, the United Nations envoy for the Middle East warned an emergency session of the Security Council on Wednesday.

Nickolay Mladenov delivered the stark warning as the council remained deadlocked over how to respond to the flare-up between Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

"This latest round of attacks is a warning to all of how close to the brink of war we are every day," said Mladenov, who spoke via video link from Jerusalem.

The council met in emergency session at the request of the US, which had asked the top UN body to condemn rocket firings by Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Israel.

But Kuwait, a non-permanent council member that represents Arab countries, blocked the US-drafted statement, arguing that it had presented its own draft resolution that addressed the crisis.

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo brings more New York.

Serious escalation since 2014

The exchange of fire on Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday began after what the Israel said a barrage of rocket and mortars fired from Gaza, prompting Israel to respond with strikes on 65 militant sites in the Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's military had delivered the "harshest blow" in years to Gaza "militants."

"Since yesterday, the army has responded forcefully to fire from the Gaza Strip with attacks against dozens of targets of terrorist organisations in the harshest blow that we have dealt them in years," Netanyahu said, according to his office.

The violence was the most serious escalation since the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas and followed weeks of Palestinian protests in which more than 100 Palestinians have been shot and killed by Israeli forces.

No Israelis have been killed.

Calm returned to Gaza on Wednesday but the UN envoy expressed concern that ongoing protests in June will lead to further violence.

"No one in Gaza can afford another war," said Mladenov.

Protection of Palestinian civilians

Kuwait is pushing for a vote at the council this week on its draft resolution calling for "the consideration of measures" for the protection of Palestinian civilians, according to the text obtained by AFP.