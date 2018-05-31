WORLD
1 MIN READ
Annexed Golan Heights may become new frontline
Israel has targeted several sites in Syria thought to be used by Iranian personnel, and in May it intercepted 20 Iranian Grad rockets while fears of the Golan heights becoming a new frontline are growing,
Annexed Golan Heights may become new frontline
An Israeli soldier stands on top of a tank near the border with Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. May 11, 2018. / Reuters
May 31, 2018

In the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, people support Syria's Assad regime.

Israel annexed the Golan in 1981, but people in four villages on Syria's border are predominately Druze Arabs. 

Many retain their Syrian citizenship and support an anti-Israeli alliance made up of Syria, Iran, and Hezbollah. 

Recommended

Israel has attacked Hezbollah and Iranian targets in Syria dozens of times since 2011, but the fear now is that the Golan Heights could become a new frontline. 

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has the latest from the Golan Heights.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'