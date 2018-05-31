TÜRKİYE
Turkish NGO provides Ramadan aid to over 100,000 Syrians
Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is providing food for over 100,000 Syrians in opposition-controlled areas during the month of Ramadan. IHH also donated $35,000 to 204 Palestinians who were recently wounded by Israeli forces.
IHH and Turkey's Gebze Cayirova Municipality organise an iftar dinner for 1,200 orphans and their families in Syria's northwestern Azaz district on May 31, 2018. / AA
May 31, 2018

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is providing Ramadan food aid to 115,000 people in opposition-held areas in Syria, in cooperation with the King Salman Foundation, according to IHH media advisor in Syria, Selim Tosun.

IHH and Turkey's Gebze Cayirova Municipality also organised a fast-breaking or iftar dinner in Syria's northwestern Azaz district on Thursday.

A total of 1,200 orphans and their families participated in the iftar.

Separately, IHH donated $35,000 in aid money to 204 Palestinians who were recently wounded by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Tension has mounted in Palestine since last December when US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

On May 14, the US relocated its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, drawing condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world and further inflaming tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Since March 30, at least 118 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces in eastern Gaza in a series of rolling protests.

SOURCE:AA
