When all was said and done Thursday night, Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue wishes the NBA could have reviewed the review.

"For our team to come out and play their hearts out and compete the way we did, man, I mean, it's bad," he said moments after the Cavaliers took a controversial, 124-114 overtime defeat against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson hit a 3-pointer in overtime (OT) and Shaun Livingston followed with consecutive hoops, including a backbreaking dunk, as Golden State survived a postseason-career-best, 51-point explosion from LeBron James and a scare late in regulation.

Game 2 will be held Sunday night, also on the Warriors' home court, where they have won 38 of their 44 playoff games in the Steve Kerr coaching era.

Lue left the arena believing James' first career 50-point playoff game should have been enough to give the Cavaliers, not the Warriors, the early edge in the series.

"It was epic, and he did enough to carry this team to a victory," the coach said. "This is LeBron James. That's who he is. That's why he's the best player in the world.

"To do what he did tonight and come out robbed, it's just not right."

Controversial call

The final minute of regulation featured a controversial video-review reversal after it appeared the Cavaliers had taken control of the game.

Following a three-point play by James that rallied Cleveland into a 106-104 lead with 50.8 seconds to go, Durant crashed into the Cavaliers star en route to the hoop and was called for an offensive foul with 36.4 seconds remaining.

However, instead of Cleveland getting the ball with a chance to put the game away on its next possession, the referees went to the replay monitor and changed the call to a block on James, giving Durant an opportunity to tie the game with two free throws. He did.

"It's never been done, ever, in the history of the game," Lue said of the reversal. "And then tonight, in the Finals, on the biggest stage, when our team played well, played out (butts) off, man, it ain't right. It ain't right."

Durant saw it a different way.

"Last year in the regular season, same play happened to me," he said. "I knew once it was 30 seconds to go that they could review that situation.

"I knew I had my man beat and he came over late. So when they called the charge, I was surprised, but I'm glad they reviewed it."

Referee Ken Mauer said of the call reversal, "The reason for the trigger is that we had doubt as to whether or not James was in the restricted area. When over at the table, we then are allowed to determine whether or not he was in a legal guarding position. It was determined he was out of the restricted area, but he was not in a legal guarding position prior to Durant's separate shooting motion. So we had to change it to a blocking foul."

James countered immediately with another driving hoop, but this time Stephen Curry responded for the Warriors with a three-point play, putting Golden State on top 107-106 with 23.5 seconds remaining.