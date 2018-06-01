A senior North Korean official will hand over a letter from the country's leader Kim Jong-un to US President Donald Trump in a rare visit to the White House on Friday as the two sides try to put summit meeting back on track after Trump derailed it last week.

The US president now says he still hopes to meet Kim in Singapore on June 12 and pressure him to give up his nuclear weapons, although he conceded on Thursday that might require more rounds of direct negotiations.

"I’d like to see it done in one meeting," Trump told Reuters. "But often times that’s not the way deals work. There’s a very good chance that it won’t be done in one meeting or two meetings or three meetings. But it’ll get done at some point."

Joint celebration

Meanwhile, North Korea suggested during high-level talks on Friday that the two Koreas hold a joint celebration of the anniversary of a historic 2000 inter-Korean summit this month in the South, an official in Seoul said.

DPRK delegation to the White House

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said late on Thursday that the details of Friday's meeting between Kim Yong-chol and Trump in Washington were still being worked out. It was not clear whether the US president would receive Kim Jong-un's envoy in the Oval Office.

It was also not clear what North Korea's leader wrote in his letter to Trump, although it was seen as raising hopes that the summit meeting might be back on.

After trading threats of war last year, the two men agreed to meet for an historic summit on June 12. But Trump canceled last week, over what he called Kim's "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a string of public statements.

Even as he pulled out, though, Trump urged Kim to "call me or write" if he wanted to revive the meeting.

Within a day, both sides were in new talks to save the summit, and Kim Yong-chol flew to New York this week to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.