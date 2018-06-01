US President Donald Trump called on Friday for comedian Samantha Bee to be fired after she made a vulgar comment about his daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump on her cable television programme.

His remarks capped a week when a debate over the language used by two television stars became an unexpected proxy for the country’s political divide, with Bee’s liberal-leaning audience on one side, and fans of the sitcom Roseanne and its Trump-supporting star on the other.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney Co’s ABC network cancelled a revival of Roseanne after its star Roseanne Barr made a racist remark in a post on Twitter, comparing a former top Obama administration official to an ape.

Trump criticised ABC and Bob Iger, chief executive officer of Disney, on Twitter, but did not address the content of Barr’s comments.

He took exception, however, to Bee’s use of a crude term for the female anatomy to describe Ivanka Trump on her show Full Frontal on Wednesday, while discussing the president’s controversial immigration policies.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” Trump said on Twitter on Friday. “A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Both Bee and the TBS cable network, which airs the show, apologised on Thursday.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee said on Twitter. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Following Trump’s remarks on Friday, Sal Petruzzi, a TBS spokesman, said there would be no further comment beyond the earlier apologies.