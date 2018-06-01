Turkey and Tunisia drew 2-2 Friday evening in an international friendly match in Swizerland's Stade de Geneve Stadium.

All four goals came in the second half, and Turkey's captain Cenk Tosun gave his side a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute from the penalty spot.

Just two minutes later, Tunisia equalised with a volley by Anice Badri.

In the 58th minute, Tosun berserkly ran towards a fan in the crowd and gestured to slit his throat.

He was immediately shown a red card and sent off by the referee.

It later emerged that the fan had allegedly been swearing at Tosun's father and his family.