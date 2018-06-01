POLITICS
Turkey's Cenk Tosun shown red card after fighting with spectator
An international friendly between Turkey and Tunisia was overshadowed by Turkish captain Cenk Tosun berserkly running towards a fan and gesturing that he would slit his throat.
Cenk Tosun of Turkey gestures during the friendly football match between Tunisia and Turkey at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland on June 01, 2018. / AA
June 1, 2018

Turkey and Tunisia drew 2-2 Friday evening in an international friendly match in Swizerland's Stade de Geneve Stadium.

All four goals came in the second half, and Turkey's captain Cenk Tosun gave his side a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute from the penalty spot.

Just two minutes later, Tunisia equalised with a volley by Anice Badri.

In the 58th minute, Tosun berserkly ran towards a fan in the crowd and gestured to slit his throat.

He was immediately shown a red card and sent off by the referee.

It later emerged that the fan had allegedly been swearing at Tosun's father and his family.

This was Cenk's first red card of his career.

The Turkish national team conceded another goal in the 79th minute, this time by Ferjani Sassi.

However, in the 90th minute, defender Caglar Soyuncu managed to convert a cross to tie the game.

SOURCE:AA
