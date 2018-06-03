CULTURE
Masterpiece silk Quran completed in two years
A foundation set up shop in Kabul 12 years ago to preserve art forms that go back centuries crafts like ceramics, woodworking and calligraphy. More than three dozen artisans completed its latest masterpiece, a silk Quran.
Afghan master miniature artist Abdull Sabur Omari shows a handmade Quran made with silk fabric at the Turquoise Mountain Foundation in Mourad Khani, in the old city section of Kabul. / AFP
June 3, 2018

Artisans at the mud-brick complex in Kabul are hard at work.

Their most recent masterpiece is a copy of the Quran.

It's one of the only ones in the world ever made on silk fabric. It's bound in leather, and has 610 pages.

A team of 38 workers spent two years for making it.

It took calligraphers about two days to complete a single page.

Artisans began the project by treating more than 300 meters of silk to stop the ink from spreading.

Calligraphy is highly valued in Islamic culture because it's used to produce the holy Quran.

Their silk Quran is valued at between $100,000 to $200,000, a high price, but it's for a work of art, made with patience and prayer.

TRT World’s Yasin Eken has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
