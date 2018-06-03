POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Egypt's performance affected by Salah's absence
After playing out to a goalless draw against Colombia, Egypt's coach says the Liverpool star's absence has affected the team negatively as the North Africans are without a win in their past five games.
Egypt's performance affected by Salah's absence
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after sustaining an injury in his team's recent defeat in the Champions League final. His absence from the Egypt national team is being felt, Egypt's coach says. / Reuters
June 3, 2018

Mohamed Salah's absence is affecting Egypt's World Cup preparations, coach Hector Cuper said after the team played out a goalless draw with Colombia at the start of the weekend.

"We are working to cover the absence of Salah. The players responded perfectly to our instructions, but Salah's absence affects any team negatively," Cuper said after Friday's goallesss draw in Bergamo, Italy.

The draw means Egypt have now gone five games without victory, stretching back to last October.

Salah is still in doubt for Egypt's opening match in Group A on June 15 against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg after suffering a shoulder injury in the Champions League final for Liverpool late last month.

He also missed Egypt's draws with Kuwait on May 25, as he was still preparing for the final against Real Madrid.

Not against Belgium

Salah will also not be in the line-up against Belgium in Brussels on Wednesday when the Egyptians conclude their preparations before heading to Russia.

Recommended

Egypt last won against Congo last October in the World Cup qualifiers and since then have drawn with Ghana, been beaten by Portugal and Greece in March, and also drew their last two matches.

But Cuper saw positives in Friday's draw.

"The result was good, especially as the players' performances were affected by the fact that they were fasting," Cuper said, referring to the Islamic month of Ramadan during which Muslims fast during daylight hours.

"We are trying to solve this problem with nutrition experts, to avoid the negative effects of the players abstaining from food and water for a large number of hours.

"I'm most worried about turning from defence to attack as quick as we can. We've tried to achieve satisfactory form especially playing against a big team like Colombia. The draw was a good result but we want to win in the coming matches."

The seven-time African champions are in Group A at the World Cup, taking on hosts Russia on June 19 in their second game before going up against Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Egypt make their first World Cup appearance since 1990, when they were eliminated at the group stage.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report