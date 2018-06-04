The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation's largest bank, said on Monday it has agreed to pay a $531 million (700 million Australian dollar) fine for failing to comply with measures to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

The bank negotiated the fine with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Center, the government's financial intelligence agency better known as AUSTRAC, to resolve a civil Federal Court case that began in August. The agreement is subject to court approval.

The bank has also agreed to pay AUSTRAC's $1.9 million (AU$2.5 million) legal costs.

The bank admitted that it was late in reporting more than 53,500 suspicious transactions exceeding $7,655 (AU$10,000) between 2012 and 2015. Each offense was punishable by a fine of up to $16 million (AU$21 million).

The bank blamed a single software error in its deposit-taking automated teller machines and argued those violations should be treated as one rather than as a series of individual offenses.

The suspicious transactions were conducted by people connected to the international drug trade and the bank suspected some transactions may have been associated with terrorism financing.

Matt Comyn, who became the bank's chief executive officer in April, said in a statement that court approval of the agreement would bring certainty to one of the most significant issues the bank has faced.