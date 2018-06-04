Mohamed Salah, shoulder injury and all, was unsurprisingly named in Egypt's World Cup squad on Monday.

The Liverpool forward was hurt in the first half of the Champions League final and is doubtful for the team's opening match against Uruguay on June 14.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper also picked veteran goalkeeper Essam el Hadary. At 45, Hadary is on his way to becoming the oldest person to play in a World Cup match.

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny, still nursing an ankle injury from playing with Arsenal, was also chosen.

Cuper announced the 23-man squad following a morning practice session in Italy, where the team has camped for the past 10 days. The announcement followed two unconvincing performances by Egypt, a 1-1 draw against Kuwait on May 25 and a scoreless draw against Colombia on Friday.

Egypt's final warm-up match will be against Belgium in Brussels on Wednesday.

Salah, the Premier League's top scorer, almost singlehandedly led Egypt to its first World Cup since 1990. But there have been conflicting reports about how long it would take him to recover, with the Egyptian Football Association optimistically saying he would be ready for the World Cup.