BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Iconic Starbucks chief Schultz retiring
Howard Schultz, who steered a small coffee chain with 11 stores to 28,000 outlets, may run for US president.
Iconic Starbucks chief Schultz retiring
Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz's announcement to retire has fueled speculation that he might run for US president. / AP
June 4, 2018

Howard Schultz, who built a small Seattle coffee chain into the global powerhouse Starbucks, announced on Monday he was retiring from the company, fueling speculation he may seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Schultz, 64, has been serving as executive chairman of Starbucks since stepping down as chief executive in April of last year and handing over to Kevin Johnson.

Schultz will leave the company at the end of the month and take on the honorary title of chairman emeritus, Starbucks said in a statement.

Schultz's announcement triggered immediate speculation that he may consider entering politics as a Democrat and run for the White House two years from now.

Schultz told The New York Times he hadn't decided on his next move yet, but "for some time now, I have been deeply concerned about our country - the growing division at home and our standing in the world."

Schultz, who has been openly critical of US President Donald Trump, said "one of the things I want to do in my next chapter is to figure out if there is a role I can play in giving back."

Recommended

Schultz joined Starbucks in 1982 as director of operations and marketing and helped transform the company into a global behemoth with more than 28,000 outlets in 77 countries.

Racial bias awareness training

Schultz's departure comes a week after the company closed more than 8,000 US stores to provide racial bias awareness training to around 175,000 employees.

The move followed the April 12 arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks, which sparked outrage, protests and soul-searching about racial tensions that have been exacerbated under President Trump.

Speaking to CNN about the closure, Schultz said "we realise that four hours of training is not going to solve racial inequity in America or anyone coming into our stores who may have a problem.

"But we have to start the conversation."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff