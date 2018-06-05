It's been a year since three of Qatar's neighbours plus Egypt severed ties with the Gulf state, cut off exports, expelled their citizens and banned Qatari flights from using their airports and airspace.

The tiny country has weathered the storm by drawing from its substantial cash reserves, deepening alliances with Turkey and Iran, and using its strategic location in the Persian Gulf as the world's largest producer of liquefied natural gas to continue shipments to major world powers.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt launched the blockade on June 5 last year to pressure Qatar to change its policies.

The group, angered by Doha's support for opposition groups and its ties with Iran, accused the Gulf state of working to destabilise the region and of harbouring and supporting terrorists.

They made sweeping demands that Qatar change course, shutter its flagship Al Jazeera Arabic news channel and kick out Turkish troops from a base there.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee is in Qatar to see how locals have adapted to the blockade.

Diplomatic standoff

Qatar has rejected the accusations and the demands, calling the blockade a politically motivated attempt to undermine its sovereignty.

When the diplomatic standoff erupted, worried residents rushed to grocery stores in the capital, Doha, emptying out shelves of milk and other food items that had come from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

At the onset of the diplomatic rift, about one-sixth of Qatar's imports were produced in countries that imposed the trade sanctions, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Saudi Arabia sealed shut Qatar's only land border and the UAE blocked shipments from its ports to Qatar, but the government in Doha quickly moved to reroute supplies through ports in Oman and India.

Turkey and Iran plug gaps

Rather than rely on imports from its Arab neighbours, Qatar looked to Turkey and Iran to plug the gaps. Turkey boosted its military presence in Qatar, and Qatari flights were rerouted over Iranian airspace.

Within a day, shelves were restocked. Qatar also air-lifted thousands of cows into the country to ramp up local production of milk and dairy.

The government's quick response was hailed by citizens and some of the country's nearly 2 million foreign residents.

"There's really no shortage in daily life at all," said Gerd Nonneman, a resident of Qatar and professor of International Relations and Gulf Studies at the Qatar branch of Georgetown University.

He's felt an impact, though, professionally. For one, institutions in the blockading countries can no longer engage with those based in Qatar. Also, Nonneman said many of his old friends and colleagues in those countries no longer speak with him due to the political pressures.

"The main effect seems to be that colleagues and friends in these countries seem to feel it's not right, or not safe — not advisable, let's put it that way — to engage with us," he said.

Otherwise, daily life in Qatar continues mostly uninterrupted.

Construction supplies were also rerouted, allowing Qatar to continue pace with building new roads, hotels and mega-stadiums as it prepares to host the World Cup in 2022.

Still, lower oil prices and the diplomatic rift weighed on the economy. By the end of last year, real estate prices had fallen by about 11 percent. Resident private sector deposits and foreign financing, like non-resident deposits, dropped by $40 billion.

Non-oil economic growth slows down

Qatar's non-oil economic growth slowed down from 5.6 percent in 2016 to about 4 percent in 2017.